UrduPoint.com

Govt Dedicated To Preservation Of Trees; Every Tree Being Saved: PM Imran Kha

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:26 PM

Govt dedicated to preservation of trees; every tree being saved: PM Imran Kha

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the present government was dedicated to preservation of trees and every tree was being saved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the present government was dedicated to preservation of trees and every tree was being saved.

"Our government is dedicated to preservation of our trees and every tree is being saved --- including saving & replanting trees that need to be removed from a particular location," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The prime minister in his tweet also shared a video clip which showed a plant being removed from a site and planted at another location.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media SITE From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

11 minutes ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

14 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

19 minutes ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

8 minutes ago
 UK records highest daily corona-virus cases since ..

UK records highest daily corona-virus cases since mid-July

6 minutes ago
 Advance estimates show Singapore's GDP grows by 6. ..

Advance estimates show Singapore's GDP grows by 6.5 percent in Q3

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.