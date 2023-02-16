Govt Degree College for women win intercollegiate hockey trophy

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Government Degree College for women Mela Mandi team won the final hockey match of Intercollegiate Girls Games organised by the Higher education and Sports Department here on Wednesday.

According to the details, the match was played between the Government College for women Chandni Chowk and Government Degree College for women Mela Mandi, which was won by the Government Degree College by defeating the opponent team by 1-0, and won the trophy.

Sherash Rana scored the only goal of the match.

On this occasion, the players said that the credit of our victory goes to sports teacher Madam Ayesha Siddiqa, who gave us such good training and provided all kinds of support, under her supervision our college would win more trophies.