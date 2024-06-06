- Home
- Pakistan
- Govt Degree College Margalla Campus renovation, upgrade finished with enhanced facilities
Govt Degree College Margalla Campus Renovation, Upgrade Finished With Enhanced Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Government Degree College Margalla Campus has been upgraded and renovated, now featuring enhanced facilities.
The Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has furnished new items to increase comfort and support learning.
A state-of-the-art Software Technology Park has been constructed, complemented by the establishment of two modern technology labs at the college.
The library has been beautifully renovated and is now functional. Additionally, there is a well-equipped dispensary, a creative art room, and a podcast studio. The infrastructure has been freshly painted, and new facilities include a brand-new basketball court and upgraded wash facilities.
Recent Stories
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDU, PIPS organize orientation program for newly elected senators3 minutes ago
-
Brother, sister set record by obtaining top positions in multiple disciplines in GCU3 minutes ago
-
Mobile snatchers arrested3 minutes ago
-
VC SAU proposes foundation to boost agricultural development in Sindh3 minutes ago
-
No compromise on illegal commercialisation: FDA3 minutes ago
-
Minister Irrigation announces zero-tolerance policy for water theft13 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests no new tax on business community for success of Tajir Dost Scheme13 minutes ago
-
Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting13 minutes ago
-
Police recovers abducted youngster, reunites with parents13 minutes ago
-
Former Governor KP calls on CM KP, discusses socio-economic issues23 minutes ago
-
2 fabrics units fined for causing pollution23 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Press Club to organize Mango party on June 823 minutes ago