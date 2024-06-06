Open Menu

Govt Degree College Margalla Campus Renovation, Upgrade Finished With Enhanced Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Government Degree College Margalla Campus has been upgraded and renovated, now featuring enhanced facilities.

The Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has furnished new items to increase comfort and support learning.

A state-of-the-art Software Technology Park has been constructed, complemented by the establishment of two modern technology labs at the college.

The library has been beautifully renovated and is now functional. Additionally, there is a well-equipped dispensary, a creative art room, and a podcast studio. The infrastructure has been freshly painted, and new facilities include a brand-new basketball court and upgraded wash facilities.

