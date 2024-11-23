Govt delegation holds constructive discussions for lasting peace in Kurram: Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, a high level delegation of the government reached here and held constructive discussion for defusing the prevailing situation and lasting peace in the areas.

In an official statement issued here Saturday, Provincial Advisor for Information Muhammad Ali Saif revealed that the delegation held detailed meetings with Shia community leaders, resulting in constructive discussions aimed at resolving the problems.

“In the next phase, we will engage with Sunni leaders to further the peace process,” he added.

Saif emphasized the government’s commitment to resolving the issues amicably, adding that the government delegation was holding Jirgas with local elders to defuse tensions and ensure peace.

Highlighting the government’s priority, he stated, “Our foremost objective is to achieve a ceasefire between both parties and establish lasting peace in the area. The Chief Minister has issued clear instructions to resolve all issues through dialogue.”

The visit was part of the government’s ongoing efforts to bring stability to Kurram district amid escalating tensions, with hopes for positive outcomes through continued negotiations, he noted.

