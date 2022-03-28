UrduPoint.com

Govt Delegation Holds Meeting With PML-Q Leadership

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 02:18 PM

Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadership

A delegation of the government's representatives led by Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly and the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of the government's representatives led by Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly and the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Monday.

The meeting held at the residence of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Islamabad focused on the current political situation in the country.

Planning Minister Asad Umar and Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Asad Umar Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Moonis Elahi Tariq Bashir Muslim Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakis ..

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

30 minutes ago
 Punjab, Sindh bag Inter Provincial Netball C'ship ..

Punjab, Sindh bag Inter Provincial Netball C'ship titles

55 seconds ago
 PPP will not take part in PDM gathering today

PPP will not take part in PDM gathering today

39 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan grieved over death of founder of PTI ..

PM Imran Khan grieved over death of founder of PTI's AJK chapter

57 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

58 seconds ago
 Markets mostly rise, eyes on Ukraine talks and Sha ..

Markets mostly rise, eyes on Ukraine talks and Shanghai lockdown

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>