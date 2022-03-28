Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadership

A delegation of the government's representatives led by Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly and the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of the government's representatives led by Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly and the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Monday.

The meeting held at the residence of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Islamabad focused on the current political situation in the country.

Planning Minister Asad Umar and Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi were also present.