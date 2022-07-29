(@Abdulla99267510)

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Imran Khan took money from foreign companies for eight years to do money and kept it secret from the ECP.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2022) A government delegation comprising Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders met with ECP chief and all four provincial Election Commissioners and demanded the announcement of the reserved verdict of the PTI foreign funding case.

PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who was also the part of the delegation said that their unanimous demand from the ECP was only about announcement of the verdict on foreign funding case of the PTI.

"The government delegation has met CEC and four election commissioners and made only one demand foreign funding case of the PTI should be announced, " said Abbasi while talking to the reporters.

He stated that the case had been pending for last eight years and now it's verdict should be announced.

Abbasi said that every party is bound to declare funding recieved by any foreign source.

He also claimed that the PTI tried their best to end this case but facts could not be changed as it kept secret it's foreign funding sources from the ECP.

He alleged that the PTI chief had two foreign companies working as agents registered in the USA while the parties taking money from foreign sources would work in their interest and not in the interest of the country.

He alleged that Imran Khan took money from foreign sources for eight years and used that money to do politics in Pakistan.

"Imran would have presented the record earlier if he was clean," Abbasi added.