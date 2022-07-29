UrduPoint.com

Govt Delegation Meets ECP, Demands Announcement Of PTI's Foreign Funding Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 29, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of PTI's foreign funding case

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Imran Khan took money from foreign companies for eight years to do money and kept it secret from the ECP.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2022) A government delegation comprising Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders met with ECP chief and all four provincial Election Commissioners and demanded the announcement of the reserved verdict of the PTI foreign funding case.

PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who was also the part of the delegation said that their unanimous demand from the ECP was only about announcement of the verdict on foreign funding case of the PTI.

"The government delegation has met CEC and four election commissioners and made only one demand foreign funding case of the PTI should be announced, " said Abbasi while talking to the reporters.

He stated that the case had been pending for last eight years and now it's verdict should be announced.

Abbasi said that every party is bound to declare funding recieved by any foreign source.

He also claimed that the PTI tried their best to end this case but facts could not be changed as it kept secret it's foreign funding sources from the ECP.

He alleged that the PTI chief had two foreign companies working as agents registered in the USA while the parties taking money from foreign sources would work in their interest and not in the interest of the country.

He alleged that Imran Khan took money from foreign sources for eight years and used that money to do politics in Pakistan.

"Imran would have presented the record earlier if he was clean," Abbasi added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan USA Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party Money All From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

2 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

2 hours ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

4 hours ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.