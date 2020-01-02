UrduPoint.com
Govt Delegation Meets PML-N Leaders, Asks To Support Army Act Amendment Bill

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:29 PM

The government delegation headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and sought their support on Army Act amendment bill.According to details, the committee consisting Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Swati and Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz arrived at opposition's chamber and discussed the matter

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) The government delegation headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and sought their support on Army Act amendment bill.According to details, the committee consisting Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Swati and Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz arrived at opposition's chamber and discussed the matter with PML-N's Khawaja Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir and others.The government side has assured the opposition of addressing their reservations and asked them to show support for the amendment bill in the National Assembly.On the other hand, the federal government has requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a five-member larger bench in case pertaining to army chief's extension and suspend the decision of November 28 till the review petition's verdict.The federation had filed two miscellaneous pleas seeking a stay order over the previous decision and to form a larger bench following the review petition which was filed earlier.

Earlier, Federal Cabinet had approved amendment in Army Act for an extension in the tenure of all military chiefs.The cabinet meeting proposed a three-year extension in the tenure of all military chiefs - Army, Navy and the Air Force.The retirement age of three armed forces will be 64 years.

The proposed bill stated that the Prime Minister of Pakistan can advise an extension in the tenure of any service chief.It is pertinent here to mention that the top court had allowed extension/reappointment of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another six months and asked the government to determine the tenure, terms and conditions of the service of the army chief through legislation within the period.The court summarised its findings after exploring the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution which governs the army chief's appointment, reviewing the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, reviewing the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, the Pakistan Army Act Rules, 1954, and the Army Regulations (Rules).

