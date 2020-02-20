UrduPoint.com
Govt Deliberates On Four New Names For AGP

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:53 PM

Govt deliberates on four new names for AGP

The government is in the search of right candidate for filling the seat of Attorney General for Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20, 2020) The Federal government is deliberating on new Names for filling the post of Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) as four names have emerged so for, the sources say.

The federal government, they say, picked up few names from the lawyers’ community and contacted them individually for their appointment as the top law officer of the country.

The sources say that Makhdoom Ali Khan, Naeem Bokhari, Barrister Ali Zafar and Ahmad Jamal Sukhera are the lawyers whose names are under consideration. The sources , however, said that two lawyers refused to accept the government’s offer while Barrister Ali Zafar sought time from the government to delibate on it.

Earlier in the day, Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from his office on the will of Pakistan Bar Council after he said in the top court on Wednesday that judges of the top court also helped him in writing rejoinder in reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. His statement created waves across the legal and political fraternities.

The law minister said that the government had nothing to do with the statement made by AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan.

“Anwar Mansoor Khan did not resign by his own rather he was forced to do so,” said Faroogh Naseem, adding that they respected the judiciary.

