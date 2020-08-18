(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was delivering according to the expectations of people.

In a statement issued here, he said: " The country demands from us that we should focus on solving public problems with unity.

" He added that the government was taking effective measures to raise living standard of people.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif should show moral courage and return to the country, adding that Maulana Fazalur Rehman had always enjoyed power.

He said politics of personal interests had no future in Pakistan and thePML-N should realize it.