UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Delivering In Accordance With People's Expectations: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Govt delivering in accordance with people's expectations: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was delivering according to the expectations of people.

In a statement issued here, he said: " The country demands from us that we should focus on solving public problems with unity.

" He added that the government was taking effective measures to raise living standard of people.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif should show moral courage and return to the country, adding that Maulana Fazalur Rehman had always enjoyed power.

He said politics of personal interests had no future in Pakistan and thePML-N should realize it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Moral From Government Unity Foods Limited Labour

Recent Stories

ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribu ..

17 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

32 minutes ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

47 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

2 hours ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.