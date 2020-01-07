Govt demands documented evidence of Nawaz Sharif illness: Spokesperson Punjab Government, Usman Basra

Spokesperson Punjab Government, Usman Basra said on Tuesday the government would demand PMLN to present documented medical proves of ailing Nawaz Sharif in Cabinet as his departure created a controversy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Punjab Government, Usman Basra said on Tuesday the government would demand PMLN to present documented medical proves of ailing Nawaz Sharif in Cabinet as his departure created a controversy.

Talking to a private news channel he stated PMLN had submitted a late application for the extension of granted days for Nawaz Sharif on medical reasons, the cabinet would decide about the matter in the next meeting, he added.

"Expression of diverse opinions in the cabinet is the beauty of politics and democracy and prime minister Imran Khan is a man who never compromises over national interests," he mentioned.