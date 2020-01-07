UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Demands Documented Evidence Of Nawaz Sharif Illness: Spokesperson Punjab Government, Usman Basra

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:32 PM

Govt demands documented evidence of Nawaz Sharif illness: Spokesperson Punjab Government, Usman Basra

Spokesperson Punjab Government, Usman Basra said on Tuesday the government would demand PMLN to present documented medical proves of ailing Nawaz Sharif in Cabinet as his departure created a controversy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Punjab Government, Usman Basra said on Tuesday the government would demand PMLN to present documented medical proves of ailing Nawaz Sharif in Cabinet as his departure created a controversy.

Talking to a private news channel he stated PMLN had submitted a late application for the extension of granted days for Nawaz Sharif on medical reasons, the cabinet would decide about the matter in the next meeting, he added.

"Expression of diverse opinions in the cabinet is the beauty of politics and democracy and prime minister Imran Khan is a man who never compromises over national interests," he mentioned.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Basra Man Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

“Thrashing someone cannot be defended,” says S ..

2 minutes ago

Ten Yemeni Servicemen Killed as Houthis Launch Bal ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir journalists demand immedia ..

2 minutes ago

Representative of civil society demands for the ri ..

2 minutes ago

465 litres wine seized in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Girl commits suicide in Rajanpur

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.