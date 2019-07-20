UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Denies Forensic Report Of Judge Arshad Malik's Video

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 32 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:28 PM

Govt denies forensic report of judge Arshad Malik's video

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the Punjab science forensic laboratory has not yet issued its report.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) Punjab chief minister spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill has rejected the forensic report on Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik’s video.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the Punjab science forensic laboratory has not yet issued its report.

The laboratory has not yet received any material regarding the video. He said that the reports of forensic audit declaring the video to be real are false.

Earlier there were reports that the forensic audit of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik’s video has revealed the video to be real.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had sent the video received from Mian Tariq to Punjab science forensic laboratory for its forensic audit.

The forensic report has now been sent to the FIA.

The forensic lab determined the pictures and audio in the video and found them to be true.

The forensic report has been made a part of the investigation.

In a press conference on July 6, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.

The FIA arrested Mian Tariq Mehmood, one of the accused in the video scandal, on Wednesday while teams have been formed to arrest the other five suspects.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Scandal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nasir Federal Investigation Agency July From Court Judge Arshad Malik

Recent Stories

Female pilot Mariam was flying PIA plane that skid ..

25 minutes ago

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visit to China will furth ..

29 minutes ago

Italy's Etna volcano erupts on Sicily, closing two ..

15 minutes ago

Rickshaw driver killed in road accident in Khanewa ..

15 minutes ago

2 youth murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha ..

15 minutes ago

History of Moon Exploration

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.