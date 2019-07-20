(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the Punjab science forensic laboratory has not yet issued its report.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) Punjab chief minister spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill has rejected the forensic report on Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik’s video.

The laboratory has not yet received any material regarding the video. He said that the reports of forensic audit declaring the video to be real are false.

Earlier there were reports that the forensic audit of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik’s video has revealed the video to be real.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had sent the video received from Mian Tariq to Punjab science forensic laboratory for its forensic audit.

The forensic report has now been sent to the FIA.

The forensic lab determined the pictures and audio in the video and found them to be true.

The forensic report has been made a part of the investigation.

In a press conference on July 6, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.

The FIA arrested Mian Tariq Mehmood, one of the accused in the video scandal, on Wednesday while teams have been formed to arrest the other five suspects.