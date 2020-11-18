UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Departments, CSOs To Join Hands For Uprooting Gender Based Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:22 PM

Govt departments, CSOs to join hands for uprooting gender based violence

To consolidate efforts against gender based violence and setting up a helpline to assist the victims, a district group consisting relevant government departments and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) would be formed in district Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :To consolidate efforts against gender based violence and setting up a helpline to assist the victims, a district group consisting relevant government departments and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) would be formed in district Shaheed Benazirabad. The group would consist of representatives of district administration, Police, departments of Health, Social Welfare, Population Welfare, Women Development, and civil society organization and play its role for prevention of gender based violence, provision of security and support to the victims and rooting out negative societal approaches leading to such incidents.

The women development department would execute the project in cooperation with a non government organization Path Finder International and UNSPA.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo while chairing a meeting in that regard on Wednesday, stressed the need of joint efforts for bringing an end to incidents of gender based violence. Project Manager Path Finder, Aalia Rifaqat briefed the participants that District level Helpline would be set up under the project for training of officials and staff of related departments.

The representatives of CSOs Shah Sachal Sami, CDF and other organizations shared their initiatives for stopping gender-based violence and tabled proposals for success of the project.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Population Welfare Civil Society Congolese Franc Women Government

Recent Stories

Wild animal populations not declining as feared: s ..

4 minutes ago

District admin imposed smart lockdown in various a ..

4 minutes ago

Iran says to impose 'severe' virus restrictions

4 minutes ago

Swiss boost support as ICUs fill up with Covid pat ..

10 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Finals results

10 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to provide uninterrupted gas, po ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.