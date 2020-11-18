Govt departments, CSOs to join hands for uprooting gender based violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

To consolidate efforts against gender based violence and setting up a helpline to assist the victims, a district group consisting relevant government departments and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) would be formed in district Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :To consolidate efforts against gender based violence and setting up a helpline to assist the victims, a district group consisting relevant government departments and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) would be formed in district Shaheed Benazirabad. The group would consist of representatives of district administration, Police, departments of Health, Social Welfare, Population Welfare, Women Development, and civil society organization and play its role for prevention of gender based violence, provision of security and support to the victims and rooting out negative societal approaches leading to such incidents.

The women development department would execute the project in cooperation with a non government organization Path Finder International and UNSPA.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo while chairing a meeting in that regard on Wednesday, stressed the need of joint efforts for bringing an end to incidents of gender based violence. Project Manager Path Finder, Aalia Rifaqat briefed the participants that District level Helpline would be set up under the project for training of officials and staff of related departments.

The representatives of CSOs Shah Sachal Sami, CDF and other organizations shared their initiatives for stopping gender-based violence and tabled proposals for success of the project.