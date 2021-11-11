UrduPoint.com

Govt Departments Directed To Make Plantation Campaign Successful

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday directed the authorities concerned of all the government departments to make the ongoing plantation campaign a success and set up nurseries in their respective office premises

Chairing a meeting held here to review progress of Tsunami Tree Plantation Campaign in the region he instructed the officers to promote plantation of local species that are native to the climate and grow faster.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali, DG PHA, ADC Headquarters Abdullah, and representatives of education, Forest, Local Government, Environment, WASA, RDA and Pakistan Railways. During the briefing, the Forest Department briefed that 28,242 saplings would be planted in different schools and parks and the target of plantation of 200,000 saplings would be achieved during this season in Rawalpindi district.

The Commissioner said that all the departments should set up nurseries in their offices where local plants should be grown. In all hilly areas like Kahuta and Kotli Sattian, the species of mountain areas should be planted.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure maximum plantation at all available sites in housing societies so that the greenery could be enhanced in the region besides planting saplings along both sides of G.T.Road, Highways and Motorways.

He asked the officers to plant fruit trees and ornamental plants on the public land which would not only help reduce environmental pollution but also provide food to the birds.

He further said that people should also be encouraged to come forward and play a role to make the Tsunami Tree plantation campaign a success.

