Govt departments ensure implementation of 03% employment quota for disabled persons: ADC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarter, Marzia Saleem here on Thursday said that all the government departments were ensuring implementation of 03 percent employment quota for disabled persons while completing their recruitment process.

Presiding over a meeting held here on issues related to persons with disabilities and blind people she said that all departments should address the issues being faced by disabled persons on priority basis.

She directed all the departments to ensure presence of Ramps at entry points so that access to all offices would be in their reach.

She also directed the authorities to expedite the process of 'Sehat card' for special persons so that they could avail better health facilities, and instructed the education Department to immediately resolve the issue of late salary and also issue extension orders in their contracts.

ADC ordered that a focal person from Health department and hospitals should be present and special counters should also be set up to facilitate disabled persons.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Akram Khan, Focal Person school Education, Director Colleges and representatives of other departments concerned.

These are not disabled persons but are differently able persons who are blessed with many other qualities, she said adding, they don't need our sympathies rather, we all should play our part to give them chance to explore and polish their abilities and make best use of them.

The ADC said that Punjab government had allocated a quota of 03 percent in government jobs which is aimed to include them in the mainstream life so that this physical disability won't be able to make them a burden for others.