Govt departments owe Rs 14.334b to Lesco

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Keeping in view the huge outstanding dues amounting to Rs 14.334 billion of government departments, Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has widened the scope of recovery from government institutions failed to pay the company’s dues.

A Lesco spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the company had been continuing recovery from private sector’s defaulter of various categories in all its circles over the last 346 days and the company had also issued the list of defaulting government institutions. The CEO also tasked the relevant officers to ensure recovery from public sector departments in accordance with the given list and also take all necessary steps in this regard, he added.

According to the list issued by the Lesco, he mentioned, the Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) are defaulter of Rs 5.

999 billion, WASA Lahore (Water and Sanitation Authority) Rs 4.100 billion; Punjab Irrigation and Power Department Rs 636 million; Police Department Rs 555 million; City District Government of Lahore Rs 454 million; District and Tehsil Hospital Lahore Rs 432 million; District Government Kasur Rs 352 million; Lahore Development Authority Rs 237 million; Parks and Horticulture Authority Rs 227 million; Punjab Prisons Department Rs 216 million; Lahore Ring Road Authority Rs 209 million; Mayo Hospital Lahore Rs 179 million; Pakistan Railways Rs 440 million; PWD Department Pakistan Rs 96 million: Cabinet Secretariat Rs 79 million; Geological Survey of Pakistan Rs 57 million; Pakistan Administrative Staff College Rs 33 million and SE buildings WAPDA House Rs 33 million.