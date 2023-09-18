Govt departments owe Rs 15.323b to LESCO

Keeping in view the huge outstanding dues amounting to Rs. 15.323 billion (Rs. 15,323,307,899) of the government departments, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has widened the scope of recovery from the government departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Keeping in view the huge outstanding dues amounting to Rs. 15.323 billion (Rs. 15,323,307,899) of the government departments, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has widened the scope of recovery from the government departments.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Monday that the company had started recovery from private sector's chronic defaulters of various categories in all its circles over the last six days. And now the company has also issued a list of defaulting government institutions, he added. The CEO tasked the LESCO's relevant officers to ensure recovery from public sector departments in accordance with the given list and also take all necessary steps in this regard, he added.

According to the list, issued by LESCO, he mentioned, the WASA Lahore (Water and Sanitation Authority) is the defaulter of Rs. 7,679,880,169; Town Municipal Authority Rs. 3,639,877,581; Punjab Irrigation and Power Department Rs. 596,053,127; Pakistan Railways Rs. 532,982,792; Lahore Ring Road Authority Rs. 500,229,120; City District Government of Lahore Rs. 495,962,968; Punjab Health Department Rs. 424,446,903, Punjab Police Department Rs. 439,487,631; District Government of Kasur Rs 349,929,974; LDA (Lahore Development Authority Rs. 324,243,293; Services Hospital Lahore Rs. 168,739,636; and University of the Punjab Rs. 167,474,005.