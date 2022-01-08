Govt deploys Pak Army to rescue stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall: Sheikh Rasheed

:Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said the federal government had deployed personnel of Pakistan Army and other civil armed forces as around 16 - 19 people died in their vehicles in Murree due to heavy snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said the Federal government had deployed personnel of Pakistan Army and other civil armed forces as around 16 - 19 people died in their vehicles in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

In a video message, the minister said five platoons of the Pakistan Army had been called in for rescue operation, while Rangers and Frontier Corps would be deployed on an emergency basis.

He said the administration and police of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had continued their rescue operation in the area.

Sheikh Rasheed said, "As many as 1,000 vehicles have been stuck since night while some have been evacuated. The locals provided food and blankets to the stranded people." He said only those vehicles would be allowed, shifting blankets and food for the stranded tourists or in any emergency like situation.

He said that the government has to close the road from Islamabad to Murree. "Islamabad and Rawalpindi's commissioners, deputy commissioners and police are carrying out rescue works in an organized manner", he informed.

The minister said the administration had continued rescue operations the whole night to rescue the maximum number of people.

He expressed the hope that the authorities would evacuate 1,000 vehicles by today evening, while the roads would remain closed to Murree till tomorrow 9 pm. "We have also decided to ban tourists who are planning to move to Murree by walk as this is not the time to come to Murree."He said this was for the first time that a large number of tourists rushed to Murree that resulted heavy traffic jams. "Keeping in view the situation, we have to stop allowing further tourists moving to Murree", he said.\932