UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Deposited Rs.4.76 B Of Dividends Of Its Shareholding In Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:35 PM

Govt deposited Rs.4.76 b of dividends of its shareholding in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, in its first year, deposited Rs 4.76 billion of dividends to the national exchequer on account of shareholding in the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, in its first year, deposited Rs 4.76 billion of dividends to the national exchequer on account of shareholding in the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

According to the one year performance report of Naya Pakistan, achievements of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, during the last one year, covering areas like ease of doing business, bridging the digital divide, promoting entrepreneurship, increasing foreign exchange earnings and austerity are as follows: - Bridging the data divide through digital inclusion promoting integration projects have been launched to provide voice & broadband services in areas of North/ South Waziristan, FR Bannu/Lakki/Tank, Dadu/Hyderabad & Bahawalpur Districts (3,100 Mauzas) benefiting a population of approximately 6.5 Million.

-Forty unserved tehsils/towns are being connected with 900Km optical fiber cable covering Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram & FR (Peshawar) areas.

-Through National Roaming Services, 1,795 kms of unserved segments of National Highways including N10 (Uthal to Jiwani), N25 (Hub to Uthal, Uthal to Quetta), N65 (Quetta to Dera Allah Yar), N50 (Kuchlak to Sherani) and N70 (Killa Saifullah to Rakni) -Increasing software exports by establishing linkage between foreign and local ICT sector investors: The registration process of IT and IT enabled services companies with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is now paperless and automated, powering a real time online company directory, searchable by international investors, partners and customers.

This, in turn, has allowed for the number of IT & ITeS companies registered with the government to rise to 2,013 as of 30th June, 2019 compared to 1,762 registrations in the previous year showing an annual growth rate of 14.24%.

As of 30th June 2019, IT & IT enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances have surged to $902 million at a growth rate of 8.19%, whereas, PSEB estimates that total IT & ITeS exports are US$ 4.1 billion that include $0.5 billion earned by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Independent Consultants & Freelancers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar South Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Technology Exchange Exports Business Naya Pakistan Company Bahawalpur Uthal Hub June 2019 Government PTCL Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Has Long B ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Sailors Abducted Off Cameroon's Coast Are ..

11 minutes ago

Indonesia Reduces Internet Speed in West Papua to ..

12 minutes ago

Contact Established With Pirates Who Kidnapped 3 R ..

12 minutes ago

PASSD establishes safety nets for deserving people ..

12 minutes ago

PASSD commences 20,000 merit, need-based undergra ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.