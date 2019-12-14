UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Desires To Address Matter Of Army Chief's Extension Through Consultation: Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 07:27 PM

Govt desires to address matter of Army Chief's extension through consultation: Speaker

Speaker National Assembly, Assad Qaisar said that the Opposition has not been contacted over legislation relating to extension of Army Chief but the government desires that matter should be resolved through consultation and consensus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Assad Qaisar said that the Opposition has not been contacted over legislation relating to extension of Army Chief but the government desires that matter should be resolved through consultation and consensus.

He was addressing a public gathering here Saturday which was attended among others by Provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai, Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan, party elders and local elite.

On the occasion, Arshad Umerzai of Qoumi Watan Party also announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf along with his friends and followers.

The Speaker said that legislation relating to extension of Army Chief would be made through consultation. He said that decision about appointment of Chief Election Commissioner would probably be made till Monday and added that if the conclusion was not reached, the matter would be referred to court of law.

He said that assembly affairs have been run following rules and procedures and courts are available if anyone has any objection. The bill to constitute new provinces is with concerned standing committee and the legislation would be considered and deliberated when it would reach to House, he said Assad Qaisar said that the government is custodian of the laws relating to Namoos-e-Risalat adding Prime Minister, Imran Khan also raised voice against blasphemy on international forums. He said that Prime Minster has become leader of the Muslim world owing to his bold stance and policies.

He said that the previous government failed to do anything for islam rather they misled the people for their personal interests and benefits. He said that Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehamn has not waged war for Islam but focus of his political struggle is to conquer Islamabad.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister World Army Information Minister Law Minister Blasphemy Muslim Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Abbottabad police and GDA establish two facilitati ..

21 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce 20 ..

12 minutes ago

Rs. 5b approved for construction of roads to new t ..

22 seconds ago

Thousands Stage Rare Rally in Support of Thai Oppo ..

24 seconds ago

Dense fog blankets parts of south Punjab

24 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan emphasizes on women educatio ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.