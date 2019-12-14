(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker National Assembly, Assad Qaisar said that the Opposition has not been contacted over legislation relating to extension of Army Chief but the government desires that matter should be resolved through consultation and consensus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly , Assad Qaisar said that the Opposition has not been contacted over legislation relating to extension of Army Chief but the government desires that matter should be resolved through consultation and consensus.

He was addressing a public gathering here Saturday which was attended among others by Provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai, Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan, party elders and local elite.

On the occasion, Arshad Umerzai of Qoumi Watan Party also announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf along with his friends and followers.

The Speaker said that legislation relating to extension of Army Chief would be made through consultation. He said that decision about appointment of Chief Election Commissioner would probably be made till Monday and added that if the conclusion was not reached, the matter would be referred to court of law.

He said that assembly affairs have been run following rules and procedures and courts are available if anyone has any objection. The bill to constitute new provinces is with concerned standing committee and the legislation would be considered and deliberated when it would reach to House, he said Assad Qaisar said that the government is custodian of the laws relating to Namoos-e-Risalat adding Prime Minister, Imran Khan also raised voice against blasphemy on international forums. He said that Prime Minster has become leader of the Muslim world owing to his bold stance and policies.

He said that the previous government failed to do anything for islam rather they misled the people for their personal interests and benefits. He said that Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehamn has not waged war for Islam but focus of his political struggle is to conquer Islamabad.