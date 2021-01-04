UrduPoint.com
Govt Desires To Apply Open Balloting System In Upcoming Senate Elections: Babar Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:40 PM

Govt desires to apply open balloting system in upcoming Senate elections: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had strong desire to apply open balloting system in upcoming Senate elections.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said Senate elections could be conducted after February 12 and before second week of March.

Commenting on politics of opposition benches, he said the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were playing gimmicks over resignation issue.

He said drama played by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had completely failed.

The Advisor further stated that two members of PML-N had taken back the resignation letters sent to Speaker National Assembly.

Criticizing the agenda of opposition, he said the opposition benches were following Modi's agenda. In reply to a question about national accountability bureau, he said the PPP and PML-N, had made appointment for NAB and now, they were harping on it.

About Charter of Economy (CoE), Babar Awan said the Opposition had made this agreement to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

