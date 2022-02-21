Govt desires to control fake news through PECA: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had strong desire to control fake news through Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

"We have made amendment in PECA to discourage trend of spreading fake news against any person," she said while talking to a private television channel.

Some elements had been using social media for disseminating unauthentic news to malign credibility of honest personalities, she added.

After the Ordinance, she said, no one would be allowed to do character assassination of any person. Commenting on no-confidence move being planned by Opposition parties, she said the Opposition was not in a position to launch any move against the government because all the coalition partners were united with PTI leadership.