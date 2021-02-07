Govt desires to ensure transparency in Senate elections: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the government wanted to ensure transparency in the Senate elections but opposition was not supporting in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties had no democracy in their ranks.

Replying to a question, he said the parliament makes legislation but the Supreme Court (SC) interpreted the laws.