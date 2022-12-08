Govt desires to hold talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Rana

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the coalition government had desired to hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for resolving political issues.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, we are waiting for a serious offer from the PTI's leaders for breaking the deadlock, he said, all the politicians should sit together.

In reply to a question about dissolving assemblies, he said it was an unconstitutional procedure and we will not favor it.

He, however, said that PML-N will contest the next general elections with full preparation, adding that coalition partners had all options to halt dissolving assemblies.

The minister said holding discussions in the parliamentary system would remove the deadlock.

To a question about the inquiry of Journalist Arshad's killing in Kenyan territory, he said responsible persons would be given punishment. He said a Transparent inquiry would be made regarding the killing of Arshad.