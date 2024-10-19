Govt Desires To Pass Constitutional Amendment With Broad-based Consensus: Khawaja Asif
Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that the government desired to pass the 26th Constitutional Amendment with broad-based consensus.
Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, he said, "We have the required numbers for the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, but we seek to develop a broader consensus in the National Assembly and the Senate."
The minister said that the Primary objective of the amendment is to establish the supremacy of Parliament, which guarantees the Constitution of the country. "We want to put an end to the encroachment on Parliament and ensure that the supremacy of this forum, as promised by the Constitution of Pakistan, is upheld,” he added.
Khawaja Asif further said that all political parties unanimously agreed that the supremacy of Parliament must not be compromised.
He said that elected representatives have the authority to legislate for the welfare of the public, and the minority should not impose its decisions on the majority.
Addressing the issue of misinformation, the minister criticized the creation of a false narrative suggesting that members of the Senate and National Assembly had been kidnapped. "They should reveal the Names of those allegedly kidnapped, imprisoned, or held hostage," he said.
He cited a fabricated incident in Lahore as an example of how such falsehoods are being circulated.
Without naming any specific party, the minister remarked that a particular political party consistently developed fake narratives to advance its agenda.
In response to a question, Khawaja Asif dismissed claims that some parties were blackmailing the government and said that constitutional amendments always require time to reach an agreement.
