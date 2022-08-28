UrduPoint.com

Govt Determine To Hold LG Elections As Per Party Manifesto: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 12:52 AM

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that in accordance with the vision of the party chairman Imran Khan, the PTI government was committed to hold local body elections to transfer power to the grassroots level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) : AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that in accordance with the vision of the party chairman Imran Khan, the PTI government was committed to hold local body elections to transfer power to the grassroots level.

The AJK premier expressed these views while talking to the Central Additional Secretary General of his party and President North Punjab Amir Mehmood Kayani who called on him in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion the PM while briefing him about his government's efforts aimed at resolving people's problems said that private sector was also being encouraged in various sectors to get the people out of the problems. Regarding the flood situation, the PM said that comprehensive arrangements have been made to provide relief to victims and rescue people in flood hit areas of AJK.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives due to ongoing flooding across Pakistan, the PM said that after the Corona Pandemic, floods have wreaked havoc in Pakistan. "Hundreds of people were killed whereas property, infrastructure, and livestock worth billions of rupees have been destroyed", he said.

He said that the Azad Kashmir government was also contributing to the relief of the victims. "Dozens of NGOs from Azad Kashmir are currently participating in relief operations in flood-affected areas", the PM said.

Regarding municipal elections, the PM said that holding of local body elections in Azad Kashmir according to the policies of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been the incumbent government's top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Amir Mehmood Kayani hailed the AJK Prime Minister and his team for their services for the people of Kashmir. He said that under the leadership of prime minister Azad Kashmir was entering into a new era of development and welfare.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PTI workers from Sidhnoti thanked Prime Minister for appointing Sardar Atiq Sakhawat Advocate as DG food Authority.

Meanwhile while expressing his unwavering faith in the leadership of AJK Prime Minister, MLA Chaudhry Maqbool Gujjar has said that Sardar Tanveer is a courageous, patriotic and visionary leader.

Chaudhry Maqbool Gujjar said during his meeting with PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in the federal metropolis on Saturday. During the meeting the duo discussed in detail the party and government issues.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said, "Chaudhry Maqbool is an important figure in the party and government team". "Public service is our manifesto and according to the vision of Imran Khan, we will transfer power to the lower level in AJK '', he added.

On this occasion, well-known businessman Chaudhry Aamir, DG Food Authority Sardar Attique Sakhawat, Political Secretary Colonel (retd) Shajaat, Special Assistant for Youth Raja Sabil, In-charge Development Projects Poonch Division Sardar Imtiaz Shaheen and others were present.

app/ahr

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Local Body Elections Punjab Flood Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 minutes ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

38 seconds ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

40 seconds ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

Football: German Bundesliga results - colated

20 minutes ago
 Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

20 minutes ago
 'No upsets' as Afghanistan crush Sri Lanka in Asia ..

'No upsets' as Afghanistan crush Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.