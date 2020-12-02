UrduPoint.com
Govt Determine To Protect Natural Forests From Timber Mafia, Plant More Trees: Malik Amin Aslam

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Govt determine to protect natural forests from timber mafia, plant more trees: Malik Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan Wednesday said that billion tree project is a step forward towards attracting tourism and his government was determined to protect natural forests from timber mafia in accordance with the prime Minister's vision.

Talking to a Private news channel , Malik Amin warned timber mafia as well as all those found involved in illicit tree cutting or depletion of forests including the government departments would not be spared at any level and would be awarded exemplary punishments under the law as PM was himself closely monitoring the situation.

He said elements involved in unlawful cutting of trees would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them under Forest Act.

He said a grand operation against timber mafia was already launched to protect green gold imperative to counter growing effects of global warming and climate change, adding, government has also decided to conserve trees that are more than 100 years old and give them the status of 'heritage'.

The Climate Change Ministry has initiated a project for all four provinces through which plantation of million new trees will be ensured until 2021, he added.

Malik Amin said government was committed to planting 10 billion trees by 2023, adding, we will continue our target in next year to plant more trees to get our target goals.

Replying a Question, he said PTI government's flagship 10 billion tree tsunami project would be a game changer and we will provide all its records including details of the funds so far spent and the satellite images of the areas where plantation drive is under way.

He said ten billion tree programme is being implemented in all federating units of the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and G-B.

He added that the 'Green Stimulus' package is part of the government's efforts to extend green cover in the county apart from creating job opportunities for the youth, particularly in the wake of the ongoing novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

He said that there is a political will to increase the forest cover of Pakistan which will result in the improvement of environmental conditions for future generations.

He said tree plantation was not only government's job rather it was about the whole mankind and the whole nation, adding, everyone must take part in the campaign to plant trees else the land would turn into a desert as the glaciers were already melting owing to global warming.

He stressed excessive plantation was of utmost importance for the country to tackle the challenges of climate change and water shortage.

Amin added that it is the responsibility of every citizen to work for protection and promotion of forests and greenery by planting more and more trees and I expect a vigorous response in this respect.

