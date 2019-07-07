UrduPoint.com
Govt Determined For Socio-economic Development Of Tribal Districts: DC

Sun 07th July 2019

BAJAUR, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mahsud Sunday said the Federal and provincial government were determined for the socio-economic development of tribal districts and people would see a visible changes in their areas soon.

The DC said this while taking to a delegation of tribal elders lead by PTI MNA Gul Dad Khan.

The DC said both the federal and provincial governments were aware of the problems and issue being faced by the residents of merged tribal districts.

He said both the federal and provincial governments had allocated record funds for the tribal districts in their 2019-20 fiscal budgets.

He told that the people of tribal areas would soon see visible changes in their lives after utilization of the said funds.

Mehsud said the PTI governments, both in centre and province, appreciate the valuable efforts and struggles of tribal elders for peace and normalcy in the region.

The elders on the occasion vowed to continue their support with the administration in keeping peace and normalcy in the region, especially during the upcoming provincial assembly elections in the tribal districts.

