Govt determined for timely completion of CPEC projects by all means: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined for timely completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects by all means.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, she said the national interests were always top most priority of the PTI government even in foreign and economic policies. "CPEC project is a backbone of our economy and would bring economic revolution in the country," she added.

The minister said China and Pakistan have strong and time-tested relations. China always supported Pakistan in economic crises, she added.