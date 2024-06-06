Govt Determined To Address Problems Of People Living Near To LoC On Priority: AJK PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 12:10 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the problems being faced by people settled in the areas adjacent to the LoC will be solved on a priority basis.
The AJK premier said this while addressing a condolence reference held in commemoration of Mohammad Afzal Butt in the top mountainous Neelam valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Terming rural development as one of the incumbent government's top priorities, the PM expressed that the coalition government had ensured an unhindered release of funds for the development of the Neelum Valley and other areas.
To improve the standard and quality of education in the region, the AJK PM said that the deployment of local teachers in educational institutions was imperative.
Regarding the construction of the Neelum Valley Road, the PM assured that the main road connecting the area with the capital city and other parts of the state would be completed by the end of this year.
He said that taxpayers' money would be utilized for the well-being of the masses in a transparent manner. Paying tribute to Mohammad Afzal Butt, a prominent social and political figure in the area, he said that the deceased leader would be remembered for his unprecedented services for the people of Neelam Valley.
The condolence reference was also addressed by President PML-N Shah Ghulam Qadir, Mian Abdul Waheed, Dewan Ali Khan Chaghatai, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Abid Andalib Butt, and others.
Addressing the condolence reference, Shah Ghulam Qadir thanked the AJK prime minister for his visit to the remote mountainous region.
APP/ahr/378
