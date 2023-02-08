Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Balochistan Info Secretary

UrduPoint.com

Published February 08, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government Information Secretary Hamza Shafqat on Wednesday said that the provincial government was determined to develop the newspaper industry and solve the problems of the journalist community on a priority basis.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the visit of the Chief Public Relations Officer of Balochistan to Quetta.

On this occasion, Director Advertisement Syed Tanveer Akhtar and Deputy Director Najeebullah briefed him about the advertisement section and various departments of the department.

Officers Welfare Association President Inayat Rehman and senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

The provincial information secretary said that in light of the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, measures were being taken on an emergency basis for the immediate payment of the due amount (bills) to the newspapers against government advertisements.

He also directed the officers in charge of the concerned sections to speed up the process of payment of dues to newspapers and journalists.

While appreciating the overall performance of the department, he expressed the belief that the staff of the department would make possible the timely and effective promotion of ongoing government projects in a more comprehensive manner.

He directed that the information cell established in Directorate General Public Relations should be activated immediately, and a report should be submitted in that regard.

He said that all biennial in-charges and article writers should be instructed not only to write articles and features on the development projects of the provincial government, but also to post the same on the social media handles of the Public Relations Department for public awareness.

