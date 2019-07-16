Govt determined to eliminate corruption: Ch Akhlaq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government in Punjab was determined to eliminate menace of corruption from the country.

Addressing the party workers in Pasrur, he said that all politicians, who looted the country, have to face the music.

He said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government would not spare the corrupt elements.

He said that the previous governments pushed the country into crises due to their wrong policies. He said that the government was struggling to bring the country out of economic crisis and the nation would see positive results in future.

The minister said that the government chalked out a comprehensive plan like Jawan Pakistan to end un-employment in the country.