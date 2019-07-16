UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Determined To Eliminate Corruption: Ch Akhlaq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Govt determined to eliminate corruption: Ch Akhlaq

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government in Punjab was determined to eliminate menace of corruption from the country

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government in Punjab was determined to eliminate menace of corruption from the country.

Addressing the party workers in Pasrur, he said that all politicians, who looted the country, have to face the music.

He said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government would not spare the corrupt elements.

He said that the previous governments pushed the country into crises due to their wrong policies. He said that the government was struggling to bring the country out of economic crisis and the nation would see positive results in future.

The minister said that the government chalked out a comprehensive plan like Jawan Pakistan to end un-employment in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Music Education Punjab Pasrur All From Government

Recent Stories

U.S. Officials Visit New Islamabad Airport, Direct ..

6 minutes ago

Dollar gains 19 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 1 ..

1 minute ago

Four dead, 12 feared trapped after Mumbai building ..

2 minutes ago

Irrigation department announces canal closure sche ..

2 minutes ago

Pak squash players bagged 68 medals from 2017 to 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) may soon ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.