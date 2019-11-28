UrduPoint.com
Govt Determined To End Corruption From Country: Minister

Thu 28th November 2019

Govt determined to end corruption from country: Minister

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chuadhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Thursday said the PTI government was determined to end corruption from the country

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chuadhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Thursday said the PTI government was determined to end corruption from the country.

He expressed these views while addressing party workers at his residence.

He said the government had taken many positive steps for welfare of people to raise their living standards.

The minister said the government had taken revolutionary steps in all departments, adding that the nation would see positive results of effective policies of the government at the earliest.

