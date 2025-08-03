Govt. determined to ensure conducive environment through tree plantation : AJK Forests Minister

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Forest Minister Muhammad Akmal Sargala said that tree plantation and tree cultivation were the top priorities of the state government to ensure a conducive environment in view of the changing climatic conditions and environmental challenges.

"Trees not only improve the environment but also guarantee a safe future for the human race. The government was grateful to all the welfare institutions that are actively working for public welfare and environmental protection by supporting government projects.

He expressed these views while talking to APP during a visit to the “Heal the Earth Nursery” established by Anjuman Falah-o-Behbud Insaniyat Mirpur here on Sunday.

This nursery has been established on the premises of Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital Mirpur, from where thousands of free saplings are being distributed among the citizens. On this occasion, President of Anjuman Falah-o-Behbud Insaniyat Dr. Tahir Mahmood gave a detailed briefing to the guest ministers about the establishment of the nursery, its objectives, and the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

He said that the aim of 'Heal the Earth' is not just to plant trees but to promote eco-friendly attitudes among the people and provide a green and lush legacy to the future generations.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Forest Minister Muhammad Akmal Sargala also participated in this campaign by planting his own sapling in the nursery.

AJK food Minister Akbar Ibrahim also paid tribute to Dr. Tahir Mahmood and his team and said that it is the need of the hour to turn this project into a movement.

Both the ministers assured the institution of full cooperation and appreciated the continuity of the nursery.

A large number of officers, officials, and other dignitaries of the Forest Department were also present on the occasion, who appreciated this charitable effort and appealed to the public to plant more and more trees and play their full role in environmental protection.

