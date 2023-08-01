Open Menu

Govt Determined To Eradicate Polio From Country: DC Kachhi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Muhammad Hussain Hazara on Tuesday said the provincial government had to work on an emergency basis to get rid of deadly diseases like polio forever

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Muhammad Hussain Hazara on Tuesday said the provincial government had to work on an emergency basis to get rid of deadly diseases like polio forever.

He said while talking to the media, on the occasion of the inauguration of the five-day polio campaign at DHQ Hospital, Dhader. DHO Dr Mir Liaqat Ali Rind, MS Civil Hospital Dr. Saifullah Marri and paramedical staff were also present.

He said the government was determined to eradicate polio from the country.

DC said parents should fully cooperate with the district administration and the polio vaccination teams, in the ongoing war against polio and should make their children vaccinated against polio so that their future could be safe.

He said a comprehensive and effective security program had been arranged for the polio vaccination teams saying that to eradicate polio, we have to work on a war footing.

He said children were our future and the builders of the nation, it was the responsibility of all of us to protect them from diseases like polio.

He said it was also the responsibility of the parents to administer anti-polio drops upto five-year-old children and make the anti-polio campaign a success.

