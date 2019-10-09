UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Determined To Expedite Implementation Of CPEC Related Projects: Dr. Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:01 PM

Govt determined to expedite implementation of CPEC related projects: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan-China friendship is an example for the region and the world and symbol of peace and prosperity

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan-China friendship is an example for the region and the world and symbol of peace and prosperity.In a series of tweets on Wednesday, she said the warm welcome accorded to the Prime Minister on arrival at the Great Hall is manifestation of the everlasting and deep relationship between the two countries.

The Special Assistant said the establishment of CPEC authority is a proof that the government is determined to expedite implementation of the corridor related projects.She said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meetings with the Chinese leadership also talked about the blatant human rights violations and humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir.Firdous Ashiq Awan said this demonstrates that the Prime Minister is standing firm for the rights of Kashmiri people at every front.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World China Firdous Ashiq Awan CPEC Government

Recent Stories

Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2019: Iran ..

14 minutes ago

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

39 minutes ago

KP govt set up Buddhist trail to boost religious t ..

38 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses review petitions in Sardar ..

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

7 minutes ago

Petition against Maulana Fazl dharna, protest prem ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.