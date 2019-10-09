Govt determined to expedite implementation of CPEC related projects: Dr. Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan-China friendship is an example for the region and the world and symbol of peace and prosperity.In a series of tweets on Wednesday, she said the warm welcome accorded to the Prime Minister on arrival at the Great Hall is manifestation of the everlasting and deep relationship between the two countries.

The Special Assistant said the establishment of CPEC authority is a proof that the government is determined to expedite implementation of the corridor related projects.She said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meetings with the Chinese leadership also talked about the blatant human rights violations and humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir.Firdous Ashiq Awan said this demonstrates that the Prime Minister is standing firm for the rights of Kashmiri people at every front.