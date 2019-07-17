Govt. determined to facilitate investors, business community: Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was fully determined to extend all facilities to the investors and business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was fully determined to extend all facilities to the investors and business community.

He said the government was making efforts to change that mindset and thinking of the past in which the profit earning business activities were considered as negative and heavy taxes were levied to discourage such trend.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of US-Pakistan Business Council led by Dr. Mahmood Khan.

The delegation included representatives of the prominent US companies doing business in Pakistan, said a press release of PM Office Media Wing.

Advisor on finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, chairman Investment Board Zubair Gilani and other senior officials were also present.

The prime minister welcomed the delegation and said during the 70s, the nationalization policy, had resulted in the stagnant economic progress.

He said the government was paying special attention to the ease of doing business and the concerned ministries and investment board had been continuously making efforts to facilitate the investors.

"The business community will find the government receptive and responsive," the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The delegation comprised representatives from various companies included Abbot, City bank, Exxon Mobil, Facebook, General Electric, Netsol, Pepsico, Proctor and Gamble, Uber etc.

The chairman US-Pakistan Business Council apprised the prime minister about the different US companies working in Pakistan.

The representatives of the companies also apprised the prime minister about their business activities, trade volume and their role in the national economy.

The expressed their confidence in the government's policies especially provision of facilities to the investors and business community, registration process for the business activities and equal opportunities for doing businesses. They also indicated further expansion in their business and investment activities in the country.