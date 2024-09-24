Govt determined to furnish remote areas population with latest civic amenities: AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK ) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday said that the state government was determined to provide latest amenities of life to population of remote areas.

The prime minister stated this during his a day-long visit to remote Baloch town of Poonch division.

On his arrival, Prime Minister, Haq was accorded a rousing welcome and grand reception at Baloch Kahala Chowk where a large number of people had gathered under the leadership of AJK, Minister ,Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani.

The prime minister visited the Freedom Memorial and offered Fatiha for Colonel, Hidayat Khan and other martyrs of the freedom struggle.

On this occasion, former Chairman Baloch Town, Muhammad Abdullah Khan briefed the prime minister about the historical background of the Freedom Memorial.

It is worth mentioning here that in 1947, the people of the area gathered at the memorial site under the leadership of Colonel, Hidayat Khan and Colonel, Muhammad Hussain and declared Jihad against the Dogra government.

The prrime minister was accompanied by AJK ministers including Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Muhammad Akmal Sargallah, Sardar Muhammad Hussain Advocate, Advisor, Sardar Ahmed Sagheer and others.

