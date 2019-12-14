UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Determined To Implement Police Reforms In Punjab : Faisal Javed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 03:52 PM

Govt determined to implement police reforms in Punjab : Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Saturday said that the PTI-led government was committed to bring reforms in police force specially in Punjab department to improve its efficiency and salvage its public image.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Saturday said that the PTI-led government was committed to bring reforms in police force specially in Punjab department to improve its efficiency and salvage its public image.

Talking to Private news channel, Faisal said, "PTI government believes in public service, adding that , the negative elements of opposition leadership are afraid of the popularity of Imran Khan's government".

He said PML-N and PPP were misleading the nation and their motive behind the conspiracies was only political point-scoring.

"Stop misleading the nation by bringing such baseless allegations and do not weaken the national institutions with false statements against the government," he warned.

He said that police system in Punjab needs to be transformed as per the aspirations of the people by bringing reforms.

Faisal said that the incumbent government was striving hard to make things better, adding that a positive change would be visible within few month not only in the Punjab but across the country.

Talking about Lahore Incident , he said it was unfortunate incident and government cannot allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. Those who tried to, will be held accountable.

He said doctors and lawyers are both respected members of society, "they can never be allowed to take the law into their hands.

He said "strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident,.

He appreciated the Punjab Minister Fayaz ul Hassan who bravely handle the situation and took precautionary measures on correct time but regretted the attack of lawyers on him.

He said Lawyers should learn from the protesters of JUI-F who held the protest in Islamabad in very decent manner and returned back patiently.

"I admired them before and now i again said they behaved mature in recent protests in Islamabad", he added.Replying a Question, he said there will be no any house change and we all cabinet are on same page.He hoped Jahangir Tareen and Pervaiz Khattak would tackle the problems smoothly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers Same All From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Jaun Elia remembered on his birth anniversary toda ..

3 minutes ago

FBR asked to ensure purchases from registered vend ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysia's 94-Year-Old Prime Minister Mohamad Says ..

3 minutes ago

18 motorbikes recovered, two arrested

3 minutes ago

UAE to help eradicate polio from Pakistan by 2022: ..

41 minutes ago

Ex-Sudanese President Omar Bashir Sentenced to 2 Y ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.