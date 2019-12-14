Govt determined to implement police reforms in Punjab : Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Saturday said that the PTI-led government was committed to bring reforms in police force specially in Punjab department to improve its efficiency and salvage its public image.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Saturday said that the PTI-led government was committed to bring reforms in police force specially in Punjab department to improve its efficiency and salvage its public image.

Talking to Private news channel, Faisal said, "PTI government believes in public service, adding that , the negative elements of opposition leadership are afraid of the popularity of Imran Khan's government".

He said PML-N and PPP were misleading the nation and their motive behind the conspiracies was only political point-scoring.

"Stop misleading the nation by bringing such baseless allegations and do not weaken the national institutions with false statements against the government," he warned.

He said that police system in Punjab needs to be transformed as per the aspirations of the people by bringing reforms.

Faisal said that the incumbent government was striving hard to make things better, adding that a positive change would be visible within few month not only in the Punjab but across the country.

Talking about Lahore Incident , he said it was unfortunate incident and government cannot allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. Those who tried to, will be held accountable.

He said doctors and lawyers are both respected members of society, "they can never be allowed to take the law into their hands.

He said "strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident,.

He appreciated the Punjab Minister Fayaz ul Hassan who bravely handle the situation and took precautionary measures on correct time but regretted the attack of lawyers on him.

He said Lawyers should learn from the protesters of JUI-F who held the protest in Islamabad in very decent manner and returned back patiently.

"I admired them before and now i again said they behaved mature in recent protests in Islamabad", he added.Replying a Question, he said there will be no any house change and we all cabinet are on same page.He hoped Jahangir Tareen and Pervaiz Khattak would tackle the problems smoothly.