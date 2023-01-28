Govt determined to legislate for rights of domestic workers: Azam Nazeer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said that the government was determined to take all possible measures to protect the rights of domestic workers and consultation in this regard would help in comprehensive legislation.

He expressed these views while addressing a consultative conference regarding the drafting of the ICT Domestic Workers Act 2022.

He said that there were millions of domestic workers but there was no legal protection for their rights. It was an industry and it was a weak section that provides services for other sections of society, he said.

The minister said that the services of domestic workers were admirable and they need attention.

He said that all the participants should give their effective suggestions in this regard which would be made part of the legislation.

He further said that the purpose of sitting for discussion was to talk openly and create consensus. Instead of artificial legislation, such legislation should be made which was in the interest of this section, he added.

On this occasion, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar presented written suggestions for drafting the ICT Workers Act 2022.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz gave the opening remarks and explained the aims and objectives of the consultative conference.