Govt Determined To Mainstream Women With Equal Rights: Moonis Elahi

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Monday said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to take women into mainstream and provide equal opportunities in practical life

In his message on the occasion of International Women's Day, he said that women were approximately 50 per cent of the country's total population.

Elahi said the role of women in practical life for the socio-economic development of the country could not be neglected.

He regretted that the previous governments did not take any positive step to include women in the national mainstream.

"Allah Almighty has given respect to woman by making her custodian of beautiful relationships like mother, daughter, sister and wife", he said.

The International Women's Day is celebrated every year to make the masses particularly males to consider females as equal members of the society.

