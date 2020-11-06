UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Determined To Make Country Drug Free : Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:28 PM

Govt determined to make country drug free : Minister

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to make the country drug free and practical measures were being taken in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to make the country drug free and practical measures were being taken in this regard.

Talking to the media here at PTI office, he said that the government was making all out efforts to clean the country from drugs mafia, adding that awareness campaigns were also being carried out at universities level against drug use.

The federal minister said that during his visit to Lahore, he met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar who was the chancellor of the universities and measures to eradicate the menace were discussed in detail. The governor was also concerned, he added.

Azam Swati said he also visited various district of Balochistan province and met with the authorities for joint efforts in this noble cause.

He said that the government was effectively taking action against those involved in drugs related activities.

He urged the local police and Excise Taxation & Narcotic Control Department to assist Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) to nab the drug paddlers, adding that it was collective responsibility of every citizen to keep the youth away from drugs.

Media should also play its pivotal role to highlight this important issue and curb the menace from society.

He urged that all segments of society including lawyers, educationists and particularly youth should come forward to eliminate the menace.

To a question, he said that despite limited resources "We are committed to root out the menace of drug abuse from the country."

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police National Accountability Bureau Governor Punjab Drugs Lawyers Visit Media All From Government Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Rs 108,700 fine imposed for profiteering, hoarding ..

3 minutes ago

EU Imposes 2nd Round of Sanctions Against Lukashen ..

3 minutes ago

Indian, Chinese Forces Remain in Contact Amid Dise ..

3 minutes ago

Medvedev beats Schwartzman to reach Paris Masters ..

3 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque visits CIIE; interacts with Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Says Election 'Not Over' After Bide ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.