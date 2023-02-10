UrduPoint.com

Govt Determined To Make Engineering Universities Global Brands: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Govt determined to make engineering universities global brands: Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that government is determined to upgrade engineering universities to make them global brands.

Ahsan Iqbal was speaking at the inauguration of new buildings of the Department of Computer & Information Systems Engineering, Fire Laboratory and Academic Block here on Friday at NED University of Engineer & Technology.

He said that entire paradigm of progress and development had globally been changed into industrialization adding that government could provide infrastructure, however, it was faculty and students who bring revolution through their innovation. He said that now the tool of measuring the nations' power had been changed from war-ammunition to technology innovation.

The federal minister said that UET Lahore, UET Taxila, UET Peshawar, BUET Khuzdar and NED Karachi were being upgraded so that graduates from the universities could better serve the nation after learning advance skills.

He said when the PMLN government came into power in 2013, there were several economic challenges besides the poor law and order situation adding that the government tackled the financial crisis and put the country on the right track.

He said it was the time when many of the financially strong economic powers were keen to invest in the PML-N government initiated China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

However, the situation was changed due to the misconstrued policies of the later governments.

He added that after mutual consultation with the stake holders, government had released necessary funds for operation 'Zarb-e-Azab' which proved to be fruitful for the law and order situation in the country with the sacrifices rendered by the forces and citizens.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that it was high time for collective efforts for bringing prosperity in the country adding collective efforts were vital for the cause.

He expressed hope that the faculty and the students of the NED University would work together for such innovations which were required to meet the global advancement challenges.

Vice Chancellor (VC) NED University Prof. Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi presented the memento to the federal minister.

Earlier, in his address Vice Chancellor (VC) NED University Prof. Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi welcomed the federal minister and thanked him over his participation n the event.

Faculty members, Deans, HODs, scholars and students were among the participants on the occasion.

