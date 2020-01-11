Govt determined to make Pakistan a social welfare state : Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday assured that his government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been working on turning the country into a social welfare state.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI led government is determined to facilitate masses and make Pakistan a social welfare state in accordance with the golden principles set by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister said Quaid wanted Pakistan to emerge as a peaceful and democratic country and it was incumbent upon us to implement his vision.

Prime Minister Imran Khan came into politics with a vision to help the underprivileged sections of the society, he added.

He said Pakistan is in good hands and they are heading towards the right direction.

The incumbent government has taken concrete measures to bring poor out of vicious circle of poverty, he added.

The Minister said merit and equality for all is our leadership's vision of Naya Pakistan where level playing field would be provided to every citizen.

"A society can not progress without eradication of corruption and equality," he said, adding, Imran Khan's government is focusing on bringing economic revivalof the country.