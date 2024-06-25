Govt determined to make province polio free: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that Balochistan government was determined to make the province polio free.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Chairman of Polio Oversight board and President of Global Development Division of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Dr. Christopher Elias called on him here.

During the meeting, it was agreed to coordinate the anti-polio campaign in the province.

Talking to the delegation, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that efforts would be intensified to eliminate polio from the province in collaboration with international partners and national institutions.

Full security is being provided to the workers assigned to the anti-polio campaign in Balochistan, he said.

The chief minister said that the Federal and provincial governments were committed to the success of the polio eradication campaign by providing the necessary technical expertise.

The members of the delegation under the leadership of Dr. Christopher Elias informed the chief minister about the ongoing measures to eradicate polio and appreciated the government's determination to get rid of this disease.

The delegation also highlighted the problems being faced during the immunization campaign.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti assured the delegation that by solving the difficulties and problems being faced by the anti-polio campaign teams in the province, the campaign would be carried out in a coordinated manner and the desired goals to be achieved.

Provincial Health Minister Balochistan Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali and other officials were also present in the meeting. At the end of the meeting Dr. Christopher Elias presented a souvenir to Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.