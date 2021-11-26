Govt determined to nail down mafias: Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said that the government was determined to nail down mafias which were eroding the economic foundation of Pakistan.

He was talking to the media after addressing a public meeting and inaugurating various development projects, including a water filtration plant and his dera in Chak No 207-RB Majhiwal near Dijkot here.

He said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan is valiantly facing one after the other mafia and due to his hectic efforts, cane growers are getting their hard earned money in time".

He exposed the fertilizer mafia and said that intentionally low supply of urea was released to Punjab whereas 298% more urea was given to the Sindh.

He said that the vicious objective behind this unfair distribution was to hold this commodity at the crucial stage of wheat sowing and sell it at higher prices later by creating artificial shortage.

He said, "Distribution of fertilizer falls within the preview of 18th Amendment and hence federal government is unable to take direct action against this mafia".

He said that Prime Minister had issued a stern warning to the fertilizer mafia to ensure supply to the growers in time otherwise the government would be forced to take over their mills.

He also quoted the earlier crisis of sugar and said that Imran Khan stood with the cane growers as the previous rulers had clamped ban on the growers to prepare jaggery (Gur) while trolleys loaded with sugarcane had to wait weeks in front of the sugar mills.

"When Imran Khan took a stand against this mafia, they threatened to stagger the government. However, it is fact that with the intervention of federal government the growers got in-time payment of their commodity," he added.

He further said, "Our people are hoping that Imran Khan should remove all ills of last 70 years to be cured within a period of only 3 years which is practically impossible".

"However, we could not allow mafias to continue its loot and plunder during the period of PTI government," he added.

About the Sharif family, he said, "It is a family of certified liars. He said that Maryam Nawaz had herself been exposed before masses in her attempts to vilify institutions.

About the release of advertisement to the selected tv channels, he said, "Federal Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry is examining this issue". He had constituted a committee and the issue might be forwarded to the FIA.

"However, the government would fully protect legitimate interests of TV channels and no one will be allowed to subject them to any kind of discrimination," he added.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for education Murad Raas and Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Aalm Augustine also spoke on the occasion while a large number of area people in addition to former MNA Dr Nisar Ahmad Jatt, CEO Education Faisalabad Ali Ahmad Siyan were also present on the occasion.