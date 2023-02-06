UrduPoint.com

Govt Determined To Overcome Terrorism, Economy Challenges: Amir Muqam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Amir Muqam on Monday said that the government was determined to overcome the challenges of terrorism and economy.

While talking to media persons after inaugurating a building of the urdu dictionary board (UDB) here, he said that the negative propaganda exercise should be avoided against institutions.

He said that the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the Apex Committee in Peshawar after the recent bomb blast, which was attended by all stakeholders.

The Adviser said that they were committed to making the country a prosperous one.

Speaking about the metropolis, he said that Karachi was the economic hub of the country and it was an important city.

He said that the law and order situation in the past was not so good in Karachi. He said that the former Prime Minister Mian Mohammed Nawaz Sharif played a vital role in restoring peace in the city.

Earlier, he visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah. Later, he chaired a meeting on renovation of a museum of the Mazar-e-Quaid Management Board.

