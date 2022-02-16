UrduPoint.com

Govt Determined To Promote Tax Culture In Country: Shaukat Tarin

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2022 | 04:02 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said the government is committed for promoting tax culture in the country by introducing constructive exercises such as prize schemes for the consumers.

He was addressing the second computer ballot of the Point of Sale prize scheme in Islamabad.

The finance minister said the government is discouraging the culture of harassing the taxpayers and instead promoting constructive exercises to increase tax collection in the country.

He said that at present, the total collection of taxes was only 10 percent of the country's GDP, however, the current expenditures were over 12 percent.

Shaukat Tarin said in order to achieve sustainable economic growth, we will have to increase tax to GDP up to 20 percent.

The minister asked the common man to play role in increasing tax revenues by demanding receipts from the retailers.

He said the amount of the prize scheme which was 500 million rupees would be increased gradually.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says the government is spending a huge amount for uplifting of neglected areas.

In an interview with a private tv channel, he said we have promoted public-private partnership programs to achieve speedy progress in different sectors.

Asad Umar said the government has approved different schemes worth 500 billion rupees under public-private partnership program. The PSDP fund amounting to 670 billion rupees has also been utilized for public welfare projects.

To a question about the challenges being faced by the government, the minister said regional situation has been changing due to Afghanistan. He said India has been trying to sabotage development works in Balochistan. He said Pakistan is trying to overcome the challenges with available resources.

>