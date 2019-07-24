Govt determined to promotion of quality education: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said present democratic government is giving priority to the promotion of quality education in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said present democratic government is giving priority to the promotion of quality education in the country.Addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said no nation can progress without education.

He said we have to spend thirty percent of the budget on the education sector.In his remarks, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said a comprehensive plan is being evolved to ensure quality education.British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew said his country will continue to extend every possible support for promotion of education in Pakistan.