UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Determined To Promotion Of Quality Education: NA Speaker

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Govt determined to promotion of quality education: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said present democratic government is giving priority to the promotion of quality education in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said present democratic government is giving priority to the promotion of quality education in the country.Addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said no nation can progress without education.

He said we have to spend thirty percent of the budget on the education sector.In his remarks, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said a comprehensive plan is being evolved to ensure quality education.British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew said his country will continue to extend every possible support for promotion of education in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Education Budget Progress Event Government

Recent Stories

Secretary General Receives Credentials of Sierra L ..

1 minute ago

DSC’s Nasser Al Rahma meets Dubai’s top young ..

1 minute ago

Imran Sahib, mafia is that which hatches conspirac ..

17 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan condoles death of forme ..

19 seconds ago

Nissan confirms Q1 operating profit plunge

21 seconds ago

Two killed in road mishap in Peshawar

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.