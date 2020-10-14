Govt determined to protect rural women rights: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the rural womenfolk played an important role in strengthening the agrarian economy and the government was determined to protect their rights.

In his message on the International Day for Rural Women, the CM appreciated the women's role in developing the rural economy as they also work in the field to help increase agricultural productivity.

It was sanguine that the rural women were hard working. A policy had been evolved and the rural womenfolk would not remain deprived of their rights because the government was duty-bound to improve the quality of life of every one.

"We should make a commitment on this day that many more steps would be taken to safeguardthe rights of the women living in remote and far-flung areas", the CM concluded.