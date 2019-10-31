UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Determined To Provide All Possible Facilities To Business Community: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:32 PM

Govt determined to provide all possible facilities to business community: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government was determined to provide all possible facilities to the business community and promotion of industries and creating opportunities of wealth creation were the topmost priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government was determined to provide all possible facilities to the business community and promotion of industries and creating opportunities of wealth creation were the topmost priority.

He was chairing a meeting regarding promotion of industries and production, particularly ratio of tariff on imports, effects of the present tariff on industries and imports and the steps taken to bring further improvement in tariff system.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken about present system of tariff and to bring further improvement in it.

The prime minister was presented a comprehensive policy about making the tariff system according to requirements of the business community.

Welcoming the various steps taken about tariff system, the prime minister said, these steps would not only remove problems of the business community but provide them opportunities of ease of doing business.

He said the government wanted to provide a conducive atmosphere to the business community so that Pakistani products could compete with products of other countries in the region and get its share in the international market.

The meeting was attended by Advisor on Trade and Investment Abdur Razak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafiz Shaikh, Federal secretaries and senior officials.

